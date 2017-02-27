BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw March-qtr profit up 69.5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 672.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 19.02 billion rupees
Feb 27 Merck Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 182 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 2.40 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 145.7 million rupees ; net sales was 2.32 billion rupees
* Says reappointed Anand Nambiar as MD for 5 yrs with effect from Oct 1, 2017
* Says recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2mvb1dj) Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol total income from operations 3.91 billion rupees