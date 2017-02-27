Feb 27 Merck Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 182 million rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 2.40 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 145.7 million rupees ; net sales was 2.32 billion rupees

* Says reappointed Anand Nambiar as MD for 5 yrs with effect from Oct 1, 2017

* Says recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2mvb1dj) Further company coverage: