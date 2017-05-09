BRIEF-Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical boosts capital to pharma management firm
* Says it acquired 15 percent stake in Liaoyang-based pharma management firm, and boosted capital of 35.8 million yuan to this pharma company
May 9 MERCK KGAA:
* ACQUIRES GRZYBOWSKI SCIENTIFIC INVENTIONS TO EXPAND CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS OFFERING
* FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text - bit.ly/2qVfd7l
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.