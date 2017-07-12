BRIEF-Merck KGaA refines Western European Life Science Production site network

July 12 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:
* Refines Western European Life Science Production Site Network
* Current Site Network in Western Europe Will Be Refined, While the Company Invests € 90 Million in Four Sites in Germany, Switzerland and France
* the Operations in Steinheim, Eppelheim, Hohenbrunn and Berlin (Germany) Will Be Relocated and Sequentially Closed in the Course of 2019 to 2022
* There Will Be a Net Impact of Approximately 200 Fewer Positions Across These Sites Until 2022
* THE EXISTING HAMBURG (GERMANY) SITE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS BEFORE Source text - bit.ly/2sPsvnm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)