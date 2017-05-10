BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Merck KGaA
* Says European Commission grants approval for Merck’s new Pergoveris pen for fertility treatment Further company coverage:
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION