* New data from phase 2 i-spy 2 trial shows improved outcomes with combination of Merck’S Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) plus standard neoadjuvant therapy in patients with high-risk breast cancer

* Merck - findings showed addition of keytruda increased estimated pathologic complete response rate nearly threefold in patients with tnbc (60% versus 20%)

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍keytruda has graduated from i-spy 2 trial for all signatures in which it was tested (tnbc, all her2-, and hr+/her2-)​

* Merck & Co Inc says in keynote-006, keytruda was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 9% of 555 patients with advanced melanoma

* Merck - findings showed addition of keytruda increased estimated pathologic complete response rate in patients with hr+/her2- breast cancer (34% versus 13%)

* Merck & Co Inc - in keytruda arm of trial, five of six patients presented with adrenal insufficiency after completion of ac

* Merck & Co Inc - in keytruda arm of trial, one patient presented with adrenal insufficiency during keytruda treatment