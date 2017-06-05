June 5 Merck & Co Inc-
* New data from phase 2 i-spy 2 trial shows improved
outcomes with combination of Merck’S Keytruda® (pembrolizumab)
plus standard neoadjuvant therapy in patients with high-risk
breast cancer
* Merck - findings showed addition of keytruda increased
estimated pathologic complete response rate nearly threefold in
patients with tnbc (60% versus 20%)
* Merck & Co Inc - keytruda has graduated from i-spy 2
trial for all signatures in which it was tested (tnbc, all
her2-, and hr+/her2-)
* Merck & Co Inc says in keynote-006, keytruda was
discontinued due to adverse reactions in 9% of 555 patients with
advanced melanoma
* Merck - findings showed addition of keytruda increased
estimated pathologic complete response rate in patients with
hr+/her2- breast cancer (34% versus 13%)
* Merck & Co Inc - in keytruda arm of trial, five of six
patients presented with adrenal insufficiency after completion
of ac
* Merck & Co Inc - in keytruda arm of trial, one patient
presented with adrenal insufficiency during keytruda treatment
