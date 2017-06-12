June 12 Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with other therapies

* Merck & Co Inc - patients currently enrolled in the two studies will continue to receive treatment

* Merck & Co Inc - other studies of keytruda continue unchanged

* Says ‍has accepted external data monitoring committee recommendation to pause new enrollment on keynote-183 and keynote-185​

* Says ‍pause is to allow for additional information to be collected to better understand more reports of death in keytruda groups​

