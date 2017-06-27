BRIEF-Staples to be acquired by Sycamore Partners for about $6.9 bln in cash
* Staples, Inc enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by sycamore partners for $10.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion
June 27 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck provides update on reveal outcomes study of Anacetrapib
* Reveal outcomes study of anacetrapib met its primary endpoint
* Plans to review results of trial with external experts, will consider whether to file new drug applications with U.S. FDA
* Safety profile of Anacetrapib in early analysis was generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies of drug
* Reveal study significantly reduced major coronary events versus placebo in patients at risk for cardiac events already getting LDL-C lowering regimen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement