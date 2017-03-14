March 14 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck provides update on supplemental biologics license application (sbla) for keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in previously treated advanced microsatellite instability-high cancer

* Merck & co inc - new fda target action date is june 9, 2017

* Merck & co-submission of additional data is considered major amendment to sbla under pdufa, thus extending target action date by three months