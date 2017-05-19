May 19 Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck receives chmp positive opinion recommending approval of isentress® (raltegravir) 600 mg in the european union

* Merck & Co Inc - decision on approval is expected in second half of 2017

* Merck & Co Inc - once daily formulation of isentress is currently under review in united states by food and drug administration