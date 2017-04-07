BRIEF-500.Com to acquire Multi Group
* 500.Com Ltd - conditionally agreed to purchase about 93.0% of outstanding shares of Multi Group for total consideration of approximately EUR49.8 million
April 7 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck receives complete response letter from the U.S. FDA for Tecos study with Sitagliptin
* Merck & Co Inc- Merck is reviewing letter and will discuss next steps with FDA
* Merck & Co- with the applications, co seeking to include data from Tecos in prescribing information of Sitagliptin-containing medicines
FRANKFURT, May 26 German prosecutors investigating whether carmaker Daimler manipulated emission tests on its diesel cars are looking at whether auto components supplier Bosch was involved in the alleged fraud, it was confirmed on Friday.