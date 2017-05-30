May 30 Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck receives FDA approval of Isentress HD (raltegravir), a new once-daily option, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of hiv-1 infection in appropriate patients

* Merck & Co Inc says Merck anticipates isentress HD to be available in pharmacies in approximately four weeks

* Merck & Co Inc says price of Isentress HD will be same as Isentress twice daily