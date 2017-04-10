BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Merck & Co Inc
* Dr. John H. Noseworthy nominated to stand for election to Merck board of directors
* With proposed addition of Dr. Noseworthy, and planned retirement of C. Robert Kidder, Merck board will include 13 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results