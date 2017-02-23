Feb 23 Merck & Co Inc:
* On Feb 17, determined that it will record intangible asset
impairment charge related to research program for MK-3682,
uprifosbuvir - SEC filing
* Company's previously reported Q4 and full year non-GAAP
EPS remain unchanged - SEC filing
* Continues to evaluate options with respect to uprifosbuvir
clinical development program
* Will monitor remaining $240 million intangible asset for
further impairment
* Previously reported Q4 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per
share (EPS) were reduced from $0.42 to a loss of $0.22
* $240 million fair value is to be recognized as a pre-tax
impairment charge of $2.9 billion, which is to be reflected in
the Co’s 2016 results
* Full-year 2016 GAAP EPS were reduced from $2.04 to $1.41
Source text: (bit.ly/2mqkKk4)
