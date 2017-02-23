Feb 23 Merck & Co Inc:

* On Feb 17, determined that it will record intangible asset impairment charge related to research program for MK-3682, uprifosbuvir - SEC filing

* Company's previously reported Q4 and full year non-GAAP EPS remain unchanged - SEC filing

* Continues to evaluate options with respect to uprifosbuvir clinical development program

* Will monitor remaining $240 million intangible asset for further impairment

* Previously reported Q4 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were reduced from $0.42 to a loss of $0.22

* $240 million fair value is to be recognized as a pre-tax impairment charge of $2.9 billion, which is to be reflected in the Co’s 2016 results

* Full-year 2016 GAAP EPS were reduced from $2.04 to $1.41