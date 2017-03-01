BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 2 Mercury General Corp
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
* Notes were priced at 99.847% of par
* Mercury general - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay its outstanding indebtedness, including borrowings under its credit facilities
