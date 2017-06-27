Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Mercury Systems Inc-
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing
* Mercury Systems Inc - amended credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility
* Mercury Systems Inc - mercury repaid $192.5 million remaining principal on its term loan under original credit agreement using cash on hand
* Mercury Systems Inc - new $400 million revolving facility remained undrawn at closing of refinancing, other than for outstanding letters of credit
* Mercury Systems Inc - the amended credit agreement has a five year maturity. Source text: (bit.ly/2sY1K0R) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.