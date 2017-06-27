Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Mercury Systems Inc:
* Mercury Systems expands revolving credit facility, retires term loan a
* Mercury Systems Inc - increasing and extending revolving credit facility into a $400 million, 5-year revolver expiring in June 2022
* In connection with amendment, mercury also repaid remaining principal on its existing term loan using cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.