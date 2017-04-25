BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Mercury Systems Inc
* Mercury Systems reports record third quarter results, increases annual guidance
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.08 to $1.11
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $107.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.5 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $112 million to $116 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $404 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mercury's total backlog at March 31, 2017 was $318.0 million, a $98.3 million increase from a year ago
* Of March 31, 2017 total backlog, $270.7 million represents orders expected to be shipped over next 12 months
* Q4 GAAP EPS expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.16
* Q4 adjusted EPS expected to be in range of $0.26 to $0.29 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $399.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $108.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total bookings for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $106.5 million, 32% increase compared to $80.8 million in bookings for q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.