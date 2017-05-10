BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Meredith Corp
* Meredith Corp - for full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.18 on a GAAP basis
* Meredith Corp - Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $3.85 to $3.90 excluding special items recorded in fiscal 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meredith Corp - declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, or $2.08 on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.