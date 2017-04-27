BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Meredith Corp :
* Expects Q4 total local media group revenues to be up mid-single digits
* Meredith reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine month results
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.93 to $0.98
* Q3 earnings per share $0.87 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.87
* Q3 revenue $425 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.85 to $3.90 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.13 to $4.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $421.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total company digital advertising revenues grew nearly 25 percent to a Q3 record
* Sees total national media group revenues to be down slightly in Q4
* Sees total company revenues to be up slightly in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
