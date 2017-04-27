April 27 Meredith Corp :

* Expects Q4 total local media group revenues to be up mid-single digits

* Meredith reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine month results

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.93 to $0.98

* Q3 earnings per share $0.87 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 revenue $425 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.85 to $3.90 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.13 to $4.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $421.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total company digital advertising revenues grew nearly 25 percent to a Q3 record

* Sees total national media group revenues to be down slightly in Q4

