BRIEF-C2FO announces 5-yr partnership extension with Tech Data Corp
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Merida Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7h23Kg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if the country falls out of the European Union without an interim deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.