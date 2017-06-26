June 26 Meridian Bancorp Inc:

* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meetinghouse shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each of their outstanding shares of meetinghouse common stock

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - deal for total transaction value of approximately $17.8 million

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - anticipates that acquisition will be approximately 2% to 3% accretive to Meridian's earnings per share

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - expects slight dilution to tangible book value from transaction

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meridian estimates that transaction will generate an internal rate of return of approximately 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: