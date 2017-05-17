May 17 Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Meridian Bioscience comments on FDA matter involving its subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics

* Unit currently working with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding use of venous blood with its leadcare testing systems

* Meridian Bioscience Inc says unit's capillary samples are not affected by notification

* FDA issued a warning that results from venous samples may be underestimated and provide inaccurate results

* Unit currently undertaking efforts to move customers to capillary blood testing with Leadcare II testing system as a corrective action

* Meridian and Magellan do not expect this occurrence to cause any material adverse effect to meridian's financial results

* Meridian & Magellan will continue to work closely with FDA and CDC to address concerns identified with venous samples