May 17 Meridian Bioscience Inc
* Meridian Bioscience comments on FDA matter involving its
subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics
* Unit currently working with U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) regarding use of venous blood with its
leadcare testing systems
* Meridian Bioscience Inc says unit's capillary samples are
not affected by notification
* FDA issued a warning that results from venous samples may
be underestimated and provide inaccurate results
* Unit currently undertaking efforts to move customers to
capillary blood testing with Leadcare II testing system as a
corrective action
* Meridian and Magellan do not expect this occurrence to
cause any material adverse effect to meridian's financial
results
* Meridian & Magellan will continue to work closely with FDA
and CDC to address concerns identified with venous samples
