BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Meridian Bioscience Inc
* Meridian bioscience reports second quarter 2017 operating results, declares regular cash dividend, and reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $193 million to $199 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 net revenues $54.1 million, up 6%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $194.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meridian bioscience inc - revenue and earnings guidance does not include impact of any acquisitions company may complete during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.