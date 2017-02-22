BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Feb 22 Meridian Capital International Fund:
* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.
* Says had acquired about 8.8 million common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd on January 20, 2017
* Acquired shares were acquired at a price of $0.55 per share, having aggregate acquisition price of $4.9 million
* Following acquisition of acquired shares, Meridian owns about 60.3 million Sterling common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.