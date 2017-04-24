BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc
April 24 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc

* Meridian Waste Solutions - effective as of april 18, board appointed chris diaz as CFO, in connection with resignation of joseph arelli from such position
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results