BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Meridie SpA:
* Reports 24.1 million shares tendered, corresponding to 38.7 percent of its share capital, in the provisional results of the takeover bid launched by Servizi Societari
* Servizi Societari and the cooperating parties own a total 78.6 pct stake in Meridie Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.