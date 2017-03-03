March 3 Meridie SpA:

* Reports 24.1 million shares tendered, corresponding to 38.7 percent of its share capital, in the provisional results of the takeover bid launched by Servizi Societari

* Servizi Societari and the cooperating parties own a total 78.6 pct stake in Meridie