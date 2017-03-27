BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
March 27 Meritage Homes Corp
* CEO Steven Hilton's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.36 million versus $5.53 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2oqMgig Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.