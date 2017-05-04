BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 4 Devon Energy Corp:
* Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets in wyoming’s south powder river basin
* Midstream Services Ii Llc- deal includes a new long-term dedication from Devon to thunder creek of 250,000 acres located in south powder river basin
* Meritage Midstream Services II LLC - thunder creek plans to expand processing capacity at 50 buttes from 90 mmcf/d to 180 mmcf/d
* Devon Energy Corp - thunder creek expects to expand processing capacity by more than 390,000 mmcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
