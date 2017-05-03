BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Meritor Inc
* Meritor reports second-quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales fell 2 percent to $806 million
* Guidance for fiscal year 2017 has been revised from prior quarter
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.40 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.1 billion
* Expects 2017 financial performance will be better than previously planned
* Expects 2017 financial performance will be better than previously planned
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results