BRIEF-Meritor reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor reports third-quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 sales $920 million

* Meritor Inc sees FY 2017 revenue to be approximately $3.25 billion

* Meritor Inc sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $1.20

* Meritor Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be approximately $1.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $848.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: