BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Meritor Inc
* Meritor Inc - on March 31, 2017, co entered third amendment and restatement agreement - sec filing
* Meritor Inc - amended and restated credit agreement increases size of revolving credit facility from $506 million to $525 million
* Meritor Inc - third amended and restated credit agreement extends maturity of existing credit agreement to march 31, 2022
* Meritor - third amendment and restatement agreement amends and restates second amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of February 13, 2014
* Meritor - third amended, restated credit deal retains, expands accordion feature, which allows co to increase size of credit facility by up to $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: