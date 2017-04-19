BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance CO Ltd :
* Says it will repurchase 409,357 common shares
* Says repurchase amount is 7 billion won
* Says repurchase period from April 20 to July 19
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/S8dOxe
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/S8dOxe
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.