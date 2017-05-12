UPDATE 3-Home Capital to sell C$1.2 bln commercial mortgage book
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
May 12 Meritz Securities Co Ltd
* Says it will buy 2 million shares of Meritz Capital, a financial company, for 100 billion won
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(45.2 million shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RlRncb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
LONDON, June 20 The British government will rule on whether Rupert Murdoch's proposed takeover of European pay-TV group Sky needs a thorough investigation by June 29, the Culture and Media Secretary said on Tuesday.