BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 Merlin Entertainments Plc:
* Offering of eur 200 million of its euro-denominated 2¾% senior notes due 2022
* Notes are being offered as additional notes under indenture dated 19 march 2015 pursuant to which company issued eur 500 million
* Proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under company's senior facilities agreement and for general corporate purposes
* Notes are being offered in a private placement and there will be no public offering of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.