Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310
* Plans to return $140 million to stockholders through special cash dividend
* Merrimack received $575 million in cash upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)