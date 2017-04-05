Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - special dividend will be paid from proceeds of company's asset sale to Ipsen S.A., which was completed on April 3, 2017
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - special dividend will be approximately $1.06 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)