March 1 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Merrimack Pharma- deal with ipsen, once completed, will
propvide with capital that co believes will fund streamlined
oncology pipeline into h2 2019
* Qtrly total revenues $61.24 million versus $21.4 million
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use proceeds from
asset sale to declare and pay a special cash dividend of at
least $200.0 million to stockholders
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use an additional
$195.1 million from proceeds from asset sale to redeem its
senior secured notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: