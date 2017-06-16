BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 16 Mersana Therapeutics Inc:
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million