April 26 Mersen SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR ‍​203.5 million versus EUR 190.1 million ($206.6 million) year ago

* Confirms FY 2017 objectives for revenue organic growth between 0 percent and 2 percent and recurring operating margin growth between 50 points and 100 basis points Source text: bit.ly/2piIhGk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)