May 11 Merus Labs International Inc:

* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement

* Merus Labs International Inc - norgine will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of merus for $1.65 per share in cash

* Merus Labs International Inc says deal for a total enterprise value of approximately $342 million

* Merus Labs International - deal will be financed through combination of available cash, new credit facilities norgine secured prior to executing arrangement

* Merus Labs International Inc - transaction is structured as a plan of arrangement under business corporations act (British Columbia)