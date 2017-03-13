March 13 Merus Labs International Inc
* Merus Labs announces changes to stock option plan to
address iss recommendation
* Merus Labs - changes to plan address what co understands
were "overriding factors" that resulted in ISS issuing negative
recommendation on approval of continuation of plan
* Merus Labs International Inc says amendments to plan also
address certain "housekeeping" changes requested by TSX
* Merus Labs says amendments to plan to address ISS
recommendations will add an annual limit for grants of options
under plan to each non-employee director
* Merus Labs - amenments to plan, among other things, will
extend prohibition on reduction in exercise price of options to
all participants in plan
