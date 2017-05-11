May 11 Merus Labs International Inc-

* Merus Labs reports fiscal Q2 2017 results

* Merus Labs International Inc - revenues increased to $22.6 million for q2 2017 from $19.7 million for q2 2016

* Merus Labs International Inc - net loss was $1.2 million for q2 2017 compared with $3.4 million for q2 2016

* Merus Labs International Inc - company reiterates that fiscal 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $44 to $48 million

* Merus Labs International - continues to expect sintrom related product cost savings during fiscal 2017 of about half of full annualized potential of $8 million