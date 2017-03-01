Feb 28 Merus Labs International Inc
* Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article
* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking
and financial advisory services
* Merus Labs International - Aware of a news story from
Reuters suggesting that it has hired Rothschild & Co. to explore
strategic alternatives
* Merus Labs-Rothschild supporting Co in evaluation of broad
range of options related to capital structure, product
acquisitions, corporate deals
* Merus Labs International - Does not intend to comment
further except as required by applicable securities laws or
policies of Toronto Stock Exchange
