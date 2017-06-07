June 7 Mesa Laboratories Inc
* Mesa Labs reports record net income and adjusted net
income
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.24 excluding
items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.94
* Q4 revenue fell 2 percent to $24.3 million
* Mesa Laboratories Inc - "believe we will see continued
growth of revenues" in fiscal 2018
* Mesa Laboratories - "expect to see continued volatility in
our post-tax earnings metrics on a quarter over quarter and year
over year basis"
* Mesa Laboratories Inc - "we are implementing expense
reduction initiatives designed to improve operating income,
which was flat this year"
* Mesa Laboratories- "earnings will be tempered by
continuing expenses for BI business relocation, but these will
gradually wind down through end of fiscal 2018"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: