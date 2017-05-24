BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS
May 25 Mesoblast Ltd:
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of Mesoblast limited $9.8 million versus loss of $16.9 million
* Q3 revenue $901,000 versus $4.1 million
* "There is uncertainty related to the group’s ability to partner programs and raise capital at terms to meet the group’s requirements"
* "Uncertain related to group's ability to sustainably implement planned cost reductions and defer programs on timely basis while achieving expected outcomes"
BERLIN, June 22 Germany's federal supreme court said on Thursday it had rejected a woman's claim for certification agency TÜV Rheinland to pay compensation for approving faulty breast implants produced by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.