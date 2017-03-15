WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Mesoblast Ltd
* Mesoblast says 36-month results from randomized, placebo-controlled 100- patient phase 2 trial of allogeneic mpcs in patients with chronic low back pain
* "Primary endpoint composite over 24 months was achieved by 41% of patients who received 6 million MPCS" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.