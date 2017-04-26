BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Meta Financial Group Inc
* Meta financial group, inc.® reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $3.42
* Q2 revenue rose 91 percent to $116.1 million
* Meta financial group inc says net interest income for fiscal 2017 q2 was $24.0 million, up $4.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $130.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.