July 3 (Reuters) - METABOLIC EXPLORER SA:

* Signs With Total Regional Development (Tdr) Agreement for Construction of Pdo / Ab Production Unit

* Launch of Preliminary Engineering Studies With Technipfmc

* Co and Its Financial Partners Determined Means of Financing Investments for 1st Stage (Estimated at €25 Mln)

* CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN LATE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)