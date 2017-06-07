EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies tread water; yuan headed for worst week since March

(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan June 23 Most emerging Asian currencies were range-bound on Friday as traders marked time ahead of next week's U.S. inflation-linked indicators, while China's yuan remained on track for its biggest weekly fall since early March. The U.S. data due next week includes the June consumer confidence indicator, pending home sales, crude oil inventories, revised first quarter GDP and the PCE price index. The dollar index against