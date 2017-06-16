BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Metanor Resources Inc
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
* Increase private placement, to 5.25 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each for maximum gross proceeds of $5.9 million
* Gross proceeds from offering will be used to fund exploration of company's properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.